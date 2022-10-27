AE Wealth Management LLC Has $9.15 Million Stock Holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

AE Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 130,942 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after buying an additional 11,827 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $9,149,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ORCL. Eukles Asset Management lifted its position in shares of Oracle by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 35,213 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $2,460,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the period. Family Legacy Inc. lifted its position in shares of Oracle by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Family Legacy Inc. now owns 34,873 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $2,455,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Oracle by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,606 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Oracle by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,423 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,217,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the period. Finally, Aspiriant LLC lifted its position in shares of Oracle by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Aspiriant LLC now owns 19,794 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,383,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. 41.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on ORCL shares. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Oracle from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Oracle in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Oracle from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Oracle from $85.00 to $75.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Societe Generale lowered their price objective on shares of Oracle to $91.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $88.25.

Shares of NYSE:ORCL opened at $74.82 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $70.01 and its 200 day moving average is $72.04. The company has a market capitalization of $201.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.94. Oracle Co. has a fifty-two week low of $60.78 and a fifty-two week high of $106.34.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $11.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.44 billion. Oracle had a negative return on equity of 161.07% and a net margin of 13.15%. Oracle’s quarterly revenue was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.87 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Oracle Co. will post 4.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 12th were issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 11th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.95%.

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

