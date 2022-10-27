AE Wealth Management LLC Has $9.41 Million Position in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN)

AE Wealth Management LLC lowered its holdings in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN – Get Rating) by 26.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 382,163 shares of the company’s stock after selling 133,999 shares during the quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.38% of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF worth $9,409,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of FALN. Karn Couzens & Associates Inc. grew its position in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 39.1% in the 1st quarter. Karn Couzens & Associates Inc. now owns 10,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,000 after purchasing an additional 2,928 shares during the period. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 99,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,679,000 after acquiring an additional 5,566 shares in the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners lifted its stake in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 49.9% during the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 1,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 621 shares in the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 97,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,695,000 after acquiring an additional 7,364 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New Hampshire lifted its stake in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New Hampshire now owns 83,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,328,000 after acquiring an additional 4,738 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF alerts:

iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:FALN opened at $24.12 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.30. iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $23.41 and a 1-year high of $30.38.

iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 4th were issued a $0.103 dividend. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.12%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 3rd.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.