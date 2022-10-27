AE Wealth Management LLC Has $9.61 Million Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK)

AE Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Get Rating) by 45.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 48,785 shares of the company’s stock after selling 41,255 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF worth $9,612,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 26,057.7% during the first quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,859,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,616,000 after purchasing an additional 5,837,436 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 8.6% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,215,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,542,360,000 after acquiring an additional 491,891 shares during the last quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the first quarter worth about $1,434,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 334.7% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 441,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,430,000 after acquiring an additional 339,558 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the first quarter worth about $41,937,000.

VBK stock opened at $205.70 on Thursday. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $186.95 and a 12 month high of $306.78. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $208.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $212.30.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

