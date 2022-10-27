AE Wealth Management LLC Has $9.73 Million Stake in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC)

AE Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Rating) by 39.4% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 214,658 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 60,677 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Exelon were worth $9,728,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Landmark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Exelon during the first quarter worth about $26,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Exelon by 62,900.0% during the second quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 630 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 629 shares during the period. Addison Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Exelon by 251.8% during the first quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 598 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 428 shares during the period. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Exelon by 195.5% during the first quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 662 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares during the period. Finally, Hallmark Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Exelon during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

EXC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Exelon from $52.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Mizuho lifted their target price on Exelon from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. KeyCorp dropped their target price on Exelon from $53.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Exelon from $49.00 to $42.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on Exelon from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $45.33.

Exelon Stock Down 0.4 %

EXC stock opened at $37.61 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. Exelon Co. has a twelve month low of $35.19 and a twelve month high of $50.71. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $41.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.18. The company has a market cap of $36.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.64.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.02). Exelon had a return on equity of 10.38% and a net margin of 9.45%. The business had revenue of $4.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.12 billion. Analysts anticipate that Exelon Co. will post 2.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Exelon Profile

(Get Rating)

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy generation, delivery, and marketing businesses in the United States and Canada. It owns nuclear, fossil, wind, hydroelectric, biomass, and solar generating facilities. The company also sells electricity to wholesale and retail customers; and sells natural gas, renewable energy, and other energy-related products and services.

