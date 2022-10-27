AE Wealth Management LLC Lowers Holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

AE Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Get Rating) by 24.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 214,203 shares of the company’s stock after selling 70,655 shares during the quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $8,352,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. boosted its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 5.8% in the second quarter. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. now owns 103,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,028,000 after purchasing an additional 5,653 shares during the last quarter. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE boosted its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 39.2% during the 2nd quarter. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE now owns 77,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,038,000 after acquiring an additional 21,960 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Financial Planning Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Strategic Financial Planning Inc. now owns 296,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,561,000 after acquiring an additional 3,409 shares in the last quarter. Fagan Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $263,000. Finally, Seneca House Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Seneca House Advisors now owns 115,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,518,000 after acquiring an additional 386 shares in the last quarter.

Get Schwab US Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

SCHA stock opened at $40.95 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.71. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $37.25 and a 52-week high of $55.46.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.