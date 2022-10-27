AE Wealth Management LLC Lowers Position in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BLV)

AE Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BLV – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 102,438 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,137 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF were worth $8,166,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of BLV. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 13.9% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,405,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,137,504,000 after purchasing an additional 1,517,114 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at about $30,693,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at about $22,013,000. Walker Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 6,568.0% during the second quarter. Walker Asset Management LLC now owns 201,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,580,000 after acquiring an additional 198,683 shares during the period. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at about $14,609,000.

Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:BLV opened at $69.06 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $74.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $78.96. Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $66.44 and a 52 week high of $106.77.

Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF Profile

Vanguard Bond Index Funds (the Fund), formerly Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF, seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. It employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.Long Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

