AE Wealth Management LLC Makes New Investment in iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQDH)

AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQDH – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 108,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,798,000. AE Wealth Management LLC owned 1.28% of iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. F3Logic LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF by 377.3% in the 2nd quarter. F3Logic LLC now owns 302,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,342,000 after purchasing an additional 239,459 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF by 86.9% in the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 6,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $621,000 after purchasing an additional 3,196 shares during the period. Astor Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $15,473,000. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF by 120.7% in the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 28,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,601,000 after purchasing an additional 15,754 shares during the period. Finally, Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,346,000.

iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $89.18 on Thursday. iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $87.37 and a one year high of $96.89. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $89.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $90.73.

