AE Wealth Management LLC Raises Holdings in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

AE Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Get Rating) by 30.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 291,908 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 68,833 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Corning were worth $9,198,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of GLW. Islay Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Corning during the first quarter worth $29,000. CVA Family Office LLC boosted its position in shares of Corning by 589.3% during the first quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 965 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 825 shares during the period. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new position in shares of Corning during the second quarter worth $37,000. Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Corning by 1,100.0% during the second quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Finally, Sandy Cove Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Corning during the first quarter worth $44,000. 69.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently issued reports on GLW shares. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Corning from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 9th. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price objective on Corning from $40.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Fox Advisors cut Corning from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on Corning from $40.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Corning in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Corning has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.27.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Corning Stock Up 2.1 %

In other Corning news, SVP John P. Bayne, Jr. sold 5,575 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.70, for a total transaction of $204,602.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 7,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $269,561.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Corning stock opened at $32.39 on Thursday. Corning Incorporated has a 1-year low of $28.98 and a 1-year high of $43.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market cap of $27.38 billion, a PE ratio of 15.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.04. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $32.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.69.

Corning (NYSE:GLW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The electronics maker reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51. Corning had a return on equity of 15.38% and a net margin of 13.73%. The company had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.67 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.56 earnings per share. Corning’s quarterly revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Corning Incorporated will post 2.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Corning Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 17th. Corning’s payout ratio is 50.47%.

Corning Profile

Corning Incorporated engages in display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

Recommended Stories

