AE Wealth Management LLC Sells 161,974 Shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

AE Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Get Rating) by 59.6% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 109,651 shares of the company’s stock after selling 161,974 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $7,854,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cooper Financial Group grew its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 19.1% during the 1st quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 8,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $669,000 after purchasing an additional 1,359 shares during the period. Fortune 45 LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Fortune 45 LLC now owns 82,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,535,000 after purchasing an additional 2,904 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $62,000. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 32.4% during the 1st quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 3,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,000 after purchasing an additional 931 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 54.8% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 812,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,122,000 after purchasing an additional 287,743 shares during the period.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Stock Performance

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF stock opened at $72.38 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $71.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $73.70. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $65.96 and a 52-week high of $82.47.

