AE Wealth Management LLC Sells 2,270 Shares of Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL)

AE Wealth Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Rating) by 5.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 37,250 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 2,270 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line were worth $9,547,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ODFL. Tcwp LLC purchased a new position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new position in Old Dominion Freight Line during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Old Dominion Freight Line during the 1st quarter worth $50,000. CVA Family Office LLC grew its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line by 61.9% during the 2nd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 170 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line by 151.5% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 171 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. 73.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ODFL. UBS Group reduced their price target on Old Dominion Freight Line from $288.00 to $279.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Raymond James reduced their price target on Old Dominion Freight Line from $300.00 to $290.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 14th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Old Dominion Freight Line in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Old Dominion Freight Line from $282.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered Old Dominion Freight Line from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $293.75.

Old Dominion Freight Line Price Performance

ODFL stock opened at $274.50 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $268.80 and a 200-day moving average of $268.87. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. has a 12-month low of $231.31 and a 12-month high of $373.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a market cap of $30.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.46, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.06.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The transportation company reported $3.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.10 by $0.20. Old Dominion Freight Line had a net margin of 20.77% and a return on equity of 35.07%. The company had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.66 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.31 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. will post 11.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Old Dominion Freight Line Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 7th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 6th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.44%. Old Dominion Freight Line’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.13%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Chairman David S. Congdon sold 6,246 shares of Old Dominion Freight Line stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.14, for a total transaction of $1,874,674.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 809,569 shares in the company, valued at approximately $242,984,039.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 10.30% of the company’s stock.

Old Dominion Freight Line Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload (LTL) motor carrier in the United States and North America. It provides regional, inter-regional, and national LTL services, including expedited transportation. The company also offers various value-added services, such as container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

