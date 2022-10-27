AE Wealth Management LLC Sells 5,995 Shares of Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST)

AE Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST – Get Rating) by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 111,993 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 5,995 shares during the quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.22% of Casella Waste Systems worth $8,140,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of CWST. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC increased its position in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 153.4% in the 2nd quarter. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC now owns 145,492 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,574,000 after acquiring an additional 88,082 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 1,719.4% during the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 245,513 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $17,844,000 after acquiring an additional 232,019 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 221,005 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $16,341,000 after acquiring an additional 2,573 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in Casella Waste Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at about $18,877,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Casella Waste Systems by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,852 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $353,000 after buying an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.50% of the company’s stock.

Casella Waste Systems Price Performance

Casella Waste Systems stock opened at $77.19 on Thursday. Casella Waste Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $63.90 and a 52-week high of $92.75. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $79.95 and a 200-day moving average of $77.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 85.30, a PEG ratio of 5.05 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Casella Waste Systems ( NASDAQ:CWST Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.07. Casella Waste Systems had a net margin of 4.69% and a return on equity of 12.27%. The business had revenue of $283.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $252.48 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.25 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 31.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Casella Waste Systems, Inc. will post 1.07 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Casella Waste Systems from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 price target on shares of Casella Waste Systems in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Casella Waste Systems in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Casella Waste Systems from $93.00 to $88.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday.

Insider Transactions at Casella Waste Systems

In related news, Director Douglas R. Casella sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.08, for a total value of $1,681,600.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 208,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,553,633.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Douglas R. Casella sold 20,000 shares of Casella Waste Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.08, for a total value of $1,681,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 208,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,553,633.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Paul Ligon sold 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.30, for a total transaction of $106,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 23,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,007,962. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 36,600 shares of company stock worth $3,079,431. 5.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Casella Waste Systems Profile

Casella Waste Systems, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a vertically integrated solid waste services company in the northeastern United States. It offers resource management services primarily in the areas of solid waste collection and disposal, transfer, recycling, and organics services to residential, commercial, municipal, institutional, and industrial customers.

Further Reading

