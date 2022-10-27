AE Wealth Management LLC Takes Position in Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX)

AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 125,742 shares of the data storage provider’s stock, valued at approximately $8,983,000. AE Wealth Management LLC owned 0.06% of Seagate Technology as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in Seagate Technology by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 596,682 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $42,627,000 after buying an additional 45,535 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in Seagate Technology in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $8,127,000. SPC Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Seagate Technology by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 4,225 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $302,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its stake in Seagate Technology by 95.6% in the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 172,319 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $12,310,000 after purchasing an additional 84,236 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Seagate Technology by 13.6% in the 2nd quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 4,988 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $356,000 after purchasing an additional 598 shares in the last quarter. 83.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Seagate Technology Stock Performance
STX opened at $53.39 on Thursday. Seagate Technology Holdings plc has a 12-month low of $49.62 and a 12-month high of $117.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.04 billion, a PE ratio of 7.27, a P/E/G ratio of 12.26 and a beta of 1.17. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $61.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $73.34.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several analysts have recently weighed in on STX shares. Northland Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Seagate Technology from $105.00 to $88.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Seagate Technology from $79.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Wedbush decreased their target price on shares of Seagate Technology from $65.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Craig Hallum decreased their target price on shares of Seagate Technology from $79.00 to $61.00 in a report on Thursday, September 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Seagate Technology from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $77.55.
Seagate Technology Company Profile
Seagate Technology Holdings plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. It provides mass capacity storage products, including enterprise nearline hard disk drives (HDDs), enterprise nearline solid state drives (SSDs), enterprise nearline systems, video and image HDDs, and network-attached storage drives.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Seagate Technology (STX)
- 3 Roughed-Up Dividend Aristocrats with Good Long-Term Prospects
- Sell-Siders See Value in Highly Valued Chipotle Stock
- Strong Fundamentals Make Bristol Myers Squibb Stock a Real Value
- Will Livestream Auctions be the Gamechanger for eBay?
- General Electric May be a Buy in the Right Portfolio
Receive News & Ratings for Seagate Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seagate Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.