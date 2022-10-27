Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Major Shareholder 2019 Gp L.L.C. Gv Buys 800,000 Shares of Stock

Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) major shareholder 2019 Gp L.L.C. Gv bought 800,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $17.00 per share, with a total value of $13,600,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,522,248 shares in the company, valued at approximately $195,878,216. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Alphabet Trading Down 9.1 %

NASDAQ GOOGL opened at $94.93 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.24 trillion, a P/E ratio of 18.85, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $104.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $111.67. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $94.38 and a 12 month high of $151.55. The company has a current ratio of 2.81, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by ($0.19). Alphabet had a net margin of 25.89% and a return on equity of 28.65%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.40 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Alphabet

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Alphabet by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,304,411 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $64,817,723,000 after acquiring an additional 331,945 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Alphabet by 1,884.3% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 17,922,978 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,714,333,000 after acquiring an additional 17,019,726 shares during the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp increased its holdings in Alphabet by 1,957.3% in the 2nd quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 17,857,280 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,945,783,000 after acquiring an additional 16,989,271 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in Alphabet by 1,830.2% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 16,487,668 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,605,074,000 after acquiring an additional 15,633,495 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in Alphabet by 1,821.6% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 9,352,658 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $894,580,000 after acquiring an additional 8,865,958 shares during the last quarter. 1.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have weighed in on GOOGL. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Tigress Financial increased their price target on Alphabet from $183.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. BNP Paribas cut Alphabet from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $118.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Itau BBA Securities began coverage on Alphabet in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $113.00 price target on the stock. Finally, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Alphabet currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $138.86.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

