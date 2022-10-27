Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) Given a $125.00 Price Target at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group set a $125.00 price target on Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on GOOG. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Alphabet from $139.00 to $135.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Alphabet from $140.00 to $136.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Susquehanna cut their target price on Alphabet from $187.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their target price on Alphabet from $187.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on Alphabet from $165.00 to $155.50 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $147.88.

NASDAQ:GOOG opened at $94.82 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.81, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a market capitalization of $1.24 trillion, a P/E ratio of 18.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.10. Alphabet has a 12 month low of $94.57 and a 12 month high of $152.10. The business’s 50-day moving average is $104.84 and its 200 day moving average is $112.27.

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOG Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $69.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.67 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 28.65% and a net margin of 25.89%. Alphabet’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.40 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Alphabet will post 5.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $60,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,171,200. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, major shareholder 2019 Gp L.L.C. Gv purchased 800,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $17.00 per share, with a total value of $13,600,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 11,522,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $195,878,216. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $60,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 34,760 shares in the company, valued at $4,171,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 174,286 shares of company stock valued at $18,145,581 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora lifted its stake in Alphabet by 1,900.0% in the 3rd quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 260 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. SWS Partners purchased a new position in Alphabet in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Rational Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Alphabet in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Alphabet by 1,900.0% in the 3rd quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 300 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IAG Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in Alphabet by 120.0% in the 1st quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 11 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares in the last quarter. 1.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

