Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR) Shares Purchased by FDx Advisors Inc.

FDx Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR – Get Rating) by 34.9% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 73,595 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,050 shares during the quarter. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Amcor were worth $915,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in Amcor by 1,680.9% in the second quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 2,286 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Amcor by 81.2% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 3,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 1,378 shares during the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its position in Amcor by 406.6% in the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 3,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 2,521 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its position in Amcor by 24,433.3% in the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 3,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 3,665 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in Amcor by 78.9% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 4,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 1,982 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Amcor from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Amcor from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Macquarie lowered shares of Amcor from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Amcor from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Amcor from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Amcor presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.15.

In related news, CEO Ronald Stephen Delia sold 177,185 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.41, for a total transaction of $2,198,865.85. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,700,000 shares in the company, valued at $21,097,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In other Amcor news, insider Michael J. Zacka sold 1,429,959 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.15, for a total value of $17,374,001.85. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 209,115 shares in the company, valued at $2,540,747.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Ronald Stephen Delia sold 177,185 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.41, for a total transaction of $2,198,865.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,700,000 shares in the company, valued at $21,097,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 2,905,114 shares of company stock worth $35,840,080. Company insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

AMCR stock opened at $11.48 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $11.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 1.15. Amcor plc has a fifty-two week low of $10.42 and a fifty-two week high of $13.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.66, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.79.

Amcor (NYSE:AMCR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24. Amcor had a net margin of 5.53% and a return on equity of 27.37%. The firm had revenue of $3.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.82 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.23 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Amcor plc will post 0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 8th were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 7th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.18%. Amcor’s payout ratio is 90.57%.

Amcor plc develops, produces, and sells packaging products in Europe, North America, Latin America, Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. The company operates through two segments, Flexibles and Rigid Packaging. The Flexibles segment provides flexible and film packaging products in the food and beverage, medical and pharmaceutical, fresh produce, snack food, personal care, and other industries.

