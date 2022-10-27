American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AXL) Shares Sold by New York State Teachers Retirement System

New York State Teachers Retirement System trimmed its position in American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AXL – Get Rating) by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 135,399 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 11,875 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.12% of American Axle & Manufacturing worth $1,020,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in American Axle & Manufacturing by 3.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,282,775 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $110,834,000 after acquiring an additional 540,198 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in American Axle & Manufacturing by 4.7% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,461,166 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $42,381,000 after acquiring an additional 243,792 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management boosted its stake in American Axle & Manufacturing by 1.6% in the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 4,745,000 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $36,821,000 after acquiring an additional 72,890 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in American Axle & Manufacturing by 1.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,553,553 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $35,336,000 after acquiring an additional 77,059 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing by 22.1% during the first quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,959,930 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $30,729,000 after buying an additional 715,970 shares during the period. 95.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of American Axle & Manufacturing from $9.50 to $8.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of American Axle & Manufacturing in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Bank of America downgraded shares of American Axle & Manufacturing from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $16.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Friday, September 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of American Axle & Manufacturing from $8.00 to $9.00 in a report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Wolfe Research cut shares of American Axle & Manufacturing from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.08.

AXL stock opened at $8.96 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -38.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 2.12. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.47. American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.36 and a 52 week high of $11.96.

American Axle & Manufacturing (NYSE:AXL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 5th. The auto parts company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion. American Axle & Manufacturing had a negative net margin of 0.47% and a positive return on equity of 12.32%. American Axle & Manufacturing’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.29 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, and manufactures driveline and metal forming technologies that supports electric, hybrid, and internal combustion vehicles in the United States, Mexico, South America, China, other Asian countries, and Europe.

