American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) Shares Acquired by Assetmark Inc.

Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) by 107.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,372 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,313 shares during the quarter. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $3,202,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AEP. American Research & Management Co. grew its holdings in American Electric Power by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. American Research & Management Co. now owns 250 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. grew its holdings in American Electric Power by 1,288.9% in the 1st quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 250 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. TFO TDC LLC bought a new position in American Electric Power in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in American Electric Power in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Elequin Capital LP bought a new position in American Electric Power in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. 74.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on American Electric Power from $108.00 to $96.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on American Electric Power from $105.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Monday, October 10th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $99.00 price target (up from $96.00) on shares of American Electric Power in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Citigroup increased their price target on American Electric Power from $94.00 to $99.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Guggenheim decreased their price target on American Electric Power from $109.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.56.

American Electric Power Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AEP opened at $87.45 on Thursday. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a one year low of $80.22 and a one year high of $105.60. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $95.07 and a 200-day moving average of $97.15. The company has a market capitalization of $44.93 billion, a PE ratio of 17.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.75.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.02. American Electric Power had a return on equity of 10.46% and a net margin of 14.39%. The company had revenue of $4.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.98 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.18 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 5.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American Electric Power Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 10th will be issued a $0.83 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.80%. This is a positive change from American Electric Power’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.30%.

American Electric Power Company Profile

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

Featured Articles

