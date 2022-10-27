American Express (NYSE:AXP) PT Lowered to $154.00 at Morgan Stanley

American Express (NYSE:AXP) had its target price trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $155.00 to $154.00 in a report published on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the payment services company’s stock.

AXP has been the topic of a number of other reports. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of American Express from $160.00 to $145.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their target price on shares of American Express from $220.00 to $201.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Oppenheimer set a $184.00 price objective on shares of American Express in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of American Express from $180.00 to $170.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of American Express from $130.00 to $128.00 and set a sell rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, American Express presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $173.89.

American Express Trading Down 0.1 %

AXP opened at $146.88 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $110.12 billion, a PE ratio of 14.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.14. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $148.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $154.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.63. American Express has a 12-month low of $130.65 and a 12-month high of $199.55.

American Express Announces Dividend

American Express ( NYSE:AXP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 21st. The payment services company reported $2.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $13.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.58 billion. American Express had a net margin of 15.02% and a return on equity of 33.26%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.27 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that American Express will post 9.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 14th will be issued a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 13th. American Express’s payout ratio is 20.90%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of American Express by 873.3% in the first quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 146 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the period. Rise Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of American Express by 823.5% in the first quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 157 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. lifted its position in shares of American Express by 151.5% in the first quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. now owns 166 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of American Express in the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Hoey Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of American Express in the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. 84.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

American Express Company Profile

(Get Rating)

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

Recommended Stories

