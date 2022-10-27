Amy E. Weaver Sells 510 Shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM) Stock

Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 510 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.25, for a total transaction of $81,727.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 31,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,110,853.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of Salesforce stock opened at $159.91 on Thursday. Salesforce, Inc. has a 52-week low of $137.59 and a 52-week high of $311.75. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $156.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $168.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $159.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 296.13, a P/E/G ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 24th. The CRM provider reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.15. Salesforce had a return on equity of 3.32% and a net margin of 1.83%. The business had revenue of $7.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.87 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Salesforce, Inc. will post 2.21 EPS for the current year.

Salesforce announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Wednesday, August 24th that permits the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the CRM provider to repurchase up to 6.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Salesforce by 1.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 77,620,937 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $16,480,478,000 after buying an additional 1,458,042 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Salesforce by 40.6% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 46,707,038 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $7,708,529,000 after buying an additional 13,483,854 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Salesforce by 1.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 44,687,516 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $9,488,053,000 after buying an additional 433,659 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Salesforce by 4.6% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 15,234,715 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $3,234,635,000 after buying an additional 669,616 shares during the period. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Salesforce by 0.3% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 7,315,501 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,553,227,000 after buying an additional 18,581 shares during the period. 77.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CRM has been the subject of several analyst reports. Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Salesforce from $225.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $250.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Salesforce from $245.00 to $235.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Salesforce from $315.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Salesforce from $218.00 to $202.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Salesforce presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $233.45.

Salesforce, Inc provides customer relationship management technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. Its Customer 360 platform empowers its customers to work together to deliver connected experiences for their customers. The company's service offerings include Sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and Service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

