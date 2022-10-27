Apollo Medical (NASDAQ:AMEH) Shares Gap Up to $31.99

Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMEH – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $31.99, but opened at $33.82. Apollo Medical shares last traded at $33.96, with a volume of 1,367 shares trading hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have commented on AMEH shares. William Blair started coverage on shares of Apollo Medical in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Apollo Medical from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th.

Apollo Medical Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a PE ratio of 21.76 and a beta of 0.79. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $39.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.71.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Apollo Medical

Apollo Medical ( NASDAQ:AMEH Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $269.70 million during the quarter. Apollo Medical had a net margin of 7.72% and a return on equity of 15.80%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc. will post 1.02 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Apollo Medical by 285.7% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 810 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Apollo Medical by 36.1% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Apollo Medical during the 2nd quarter worth $54,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Apollo Medical during the 1st quarter worth $66,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Apollo Medical by 49.9% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. 32.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Apollo Medical Company Profile

Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc, a physician-centric technology-powered healthcare company, provides medical care services. The company is leveraging its proprietary population health management and healthcare delivery platform, operates an integrated, value-based healthcare model which empowers the providers in its network to deliver care to its patients.

Further Reading

