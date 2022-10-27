Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) Shares Gap Down to $35.32

Aramark (NYSE:ARMK – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $35.32, but opened at $34.23. Aramark shares last traded at $34.36, with a volume of 10,149 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Aramark from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Aramark from $41.00 to $38.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Aramark from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on shares of Aramark in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Aramark in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Aramark has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.50.

Aramark Price Performance

The company’s fifty day moving average is $35.21 and its 200 day moving average is $34.20. The firm has a market cap of $9.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.75, a PEG ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.77.

Aramark Announces Dividend

Aramark ( NYSE:ARMK Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.02. Aramark had a net margin of 1.00% and a return on equity of 8.25%. The business had revenue of $4.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.81 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.04 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 38.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Aramark will post 1.18 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 17th were paid a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 16th. Aramark’s dividend payout ratio is currently 72.13%.

Institutional Trading of Aramark

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its stake in Aramark by 23.6% in the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 33,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,275,000 after acquiring an additional 6,468 shares during the last quarter. Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Aramark during the 1st quarter worth about $10,984,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Aramark by 108.4% during the 1st quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 159,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,983,000 after buying an additional 82,760 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Aramark by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 30,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,158,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Duality Advisers LP acquired a new stake in shares of Aramark during the 1st quarter worth about $1,982,000.

Aramark Company Profile

Aramark engages in the provision of food, facilities, and uniform services. It operates through the following segments: Food and Support Services United States (FSS United States), Food and Support Services International (FSS International), and Uniform. The FSS United States segment offers food, hospitality and facility services for school districts, colleges and universities, healthcare facilities, businesses, sports, entertainment and recreational venues, conference and convention centers, national and state parks, and correctional institutions.

