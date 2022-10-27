Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) Stock Position Lifted by Retirement Systems of Alabama

Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 186,544 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,149 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland were worth $14,476,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Hoey Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in the first quarter valued at $27,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 160.8% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. First Community Trust NA acquired a new position in Archer-Daniels-Midland during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, ACG Wealth bought a new stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Institutional investors own 78.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Archer-Daniels-Midland alerts:

Archer-Daniels-Midland Stock Performance

Shares of ADM opened at $93.59 on Thursday. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a 52 week low of $61.80 and a 52 week high of $98.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.47. The company has a market capitalization of $52.46 billion, a PE ratio of 14.74, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.78. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $86.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $84.84.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Dividend Announcement

Archer-Daniels-Midland ( NYSE:ADM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.45. The business had revenue of $24.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.21 billion. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a net margin of 3.81% and a return on equity of 15.98%. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s revenue was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.97 EPS. Research analysts expect that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 6.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 17th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.71%. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s dividend payout ratio is 25.20%.

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Gregory A. Morris sold 117,839 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.47, for a total transaction of $9,836,021.33. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 231,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,319,465.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Gregory A. Morris sold 117,839 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.47, for a total transaction of $9,836,021.33. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 231,454 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,319,465.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Juan R. Luciano sold 284,531 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.20, for a total transaction of $25,949,227.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 412,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,651,190.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 402,470 shares of company stock worth $35,794,063 in the last three months. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on ADM shares. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Archer-Daniels-Midland in a research report on Friday, August 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $117.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America decreased their price target on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $104.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $89.45.

About Archer-Daniels-Midland

(Get Rating)

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States, Switzerland, Cayman Islands, Brazil, Mexico, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Archer-Daniels-Midland Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Archer-Daniels-Midland and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.