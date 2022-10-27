Armstrong World Industries (NYSE:AWI) Shares Gap Down Following Weak Earnings

Shares of Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday following a weaker than expected earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $79.67, but opened at $76.29. Armstrong World Industries shares last traded at $76.50, with a volume of 2,293 shares traded.

The construction company reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.47 by ($0.11). Armstrong World Industries had a net margin of 16.07% and a return on equity of 41.11%. The business had revenue of $325.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $331.54 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.17 earnings per share. Armstrong World Industries’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Armstrong World Industries Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.254 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 2nd. This is a boost from Armstrong World Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $1.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.36%. Armstrong World Industries’s payout ratio is 23.06%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Armstrong World Industries

Several research firms have recently issued reports on AWI. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Armstrong World Industries from $103.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Armstrong World Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. UBS Group dropped their price target on Armstrong World Industries from $86.00 to $82.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Armstrong World Industries from $112.00 to $113.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Armstrong World Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $110.44.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AWI. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Armstrong World Industries by 402.7% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 367 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Armstrong World Industries during the second quarter valued at $38,000. Exane Derivatives bought a new position in shares of Armstrong World Industries during the first quarter valued at $39,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. bought a new position in shares of Armstrong World Industries during the third quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in shares of Armstrong World Industries during the second quarter valued at $97,000.

Armstrong World Industries Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $3.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $83.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $83.78.

Armstrong World Industries Company Profile

Armstrong World Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells ceiling systems primarily for use in the construction and renovation of residential and commercial buildings in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. The company operates through Mineral Fiber and Architectural Specialties segments.

See Also

