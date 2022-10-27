Ascendant Resources (TSE:ASND) Shares Down 4%

Shares of Ascendant Resources Inc. (TSE:ASND – Get Rating) traded down 4% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.11 and last traded at C$0.12. 2,211,792 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 3,687% from the average session volume of 58,412 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.13.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, HC Wainwright decreased their price target on shares of Ascendant Resources to C$0.35 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 26th.

Get Ascendant Resources alerts:

Ascendant Resources Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of C$13.57 million and a P/E ratio of -1.52. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$0.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 122.60.

About Ascendant Resources

Ascendant Resources Inc, a mining company, explores for and develops mineral properties. The company explores for zinc, copper, lead, tin, silver, gold, and other metals. It holds 50% interest in the Lagoa Salgada volcanogenic massive sulphide project, which covers an area of 10,700 hectares located on the Iberian Pyrite Belt in Portugal.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Ascendant Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ascendant Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.