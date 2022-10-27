Assetmark Inc. Acquires 2,586 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 16.2% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 18,575 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,586 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in Visa were worth $3,657,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. increased its holdings in Visa by 7,648.7% in the 2nd quarter. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. now owns 79,502 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 78,476 shares during the period. Landmark Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Visa in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Monumental Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Visa in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. James Investment Research Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Visa by 1,400.0% in the 1st quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 180 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Apeiron RIA LLC boosted its stake in shares of Visa by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. Apeiron RIA LLC now owns 1,589 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.49% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $1,080,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 153,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,699,660. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.11, for a total transaction of $1,908,990.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 156,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,277,301.57. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $1,080,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 153,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,699,660. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Visa stock opened at $203.33 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company has a market cap of $384.38 billion, a PE ratio of 29.09, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.92. The company’s 50-day moving average is $193.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $201.91. Visa Inc. has a 1 year low of $174.60 and a 1 year high of $235.85.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The credit-card processor reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $7.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.06 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 46.39% and a net margin of 51.99%. Equities analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 8.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Visa announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Tuesday, October 25th that allows the company to buyback $12.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the credit-card processor to repurchase up to 3.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 11th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. This is a boost from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.89%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is 21.46%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on V. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Visa from $278.00 to $262.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Wolfe Research reduced their target price on shares of Visa from $285.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Visa from $240.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of Visa from $216.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their target price on shares of Visa from $275.00 to $246.00 in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $249.62.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

