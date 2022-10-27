Assetmark Inc. Acquires 5,027 Shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) by 60.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,316 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,027 shares during the quarter. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in Stryker were worth $2,649,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its position in shares of Stryker by 0.3% in the second quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 111,573 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $22,195,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares during the period. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE raised its position in shares of Stryker by 0.9% in the second quarter. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE now owns 19,346 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $3,848,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its position in shares of Stryker by 1.5% in the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 656,729 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $129,376,000 after purchasing an additional 9,991 shares during the period. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA raised its position in shares of Stryker by 4.6% in the second quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 9,024 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,795,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Stryker by 22.3% in the second quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 11,834 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,354,000 after purchasing an additional 2,160 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.44% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SYK. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Stryker from $260.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Edward Jones upgraded shares of Stryker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Stryker from $297.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Stryker from $255.00 to $246.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Stryker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $285.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $252.94.

Stryker Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:SYK opened at $228.59 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $86.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.97. Stryker Co. has a 1-year low of $188.84 and a 1-year high of $280.43. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $213.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $219.45.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The medical technology company reported $2.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.27 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $4.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.53 billion. Stryker had a return on equity of 23.34% and a net margin of 11.79%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.25 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Stryker Co. will post 9.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Stryker Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.695 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $2.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.22%. Stryker’s payout ratio is currently 51.20%.

Stryker Company Profile

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies.

