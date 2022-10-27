Assetmark Inc. Acquires 61,797 Shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Rating) by 118.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 114,166 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 61,797 shares during the quarter. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $4,472,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 193.3% during the 1st quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 522 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp grew its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 2,142.9% during the 1st quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 628 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 716.0% during the 2nd quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 767 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 673 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Group LLC grew its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 6,250.0% during the 1st quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 635 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 625 shares during the last quarter. 72.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wells Fargo & Company stock opened at $45.70 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. Wells Fargo & Company has a 12-month low of $36.54 and a 12-month high of $60.30. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $43.29 and its 200 day moving average is $43.16. The company has a market capitalization of $173.34 billion, a PE ratio of 11.87, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.13.

Wells Fargo & Company ( NYSE:WFC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by ($0.24). Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 19.95% and a return on equity of 10.95%. The company had revenue of $19.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.78 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.17 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Wells Fargo & Company will post 3.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 3rd. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.63%. Wells Fargo & Company’s payout ratio is 31.17%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on WFC shares. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 17th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $56.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $64.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $57.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.85.

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

