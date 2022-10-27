Assetmark Inc. Boosts Stake in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) by 56.5% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 27,093 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,778 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $2,675,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of PM. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Philip Morris International in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Tcwp LLC purchased a new position in shares of Philip Morris International in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Philip Morris International in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Castle Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Philip Morris International in the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new position in shares of Philip Morris International in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. 76.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Philip Morris International Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:PM opened at $89.58 on Thursday. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 52-week low of $82.85 and a 52-week high of $112.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $138.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.66. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $91.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $97.13.

Philip Morris International Increases Dividend

Philip Morris International ( NYSE:PM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.13. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 118.75% and a net margin of 10.73%. The company had revenue of $8.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.58 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 28th were paid a dividend of $1.27 per share. This represents a $5.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.67%. This is an increase from Philip Morris International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 27th. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 90.55%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on PM shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Philip Morris International from $112.00 to $102.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Philip Morris International from $107.00 to $99.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. StockNews.com lowered Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Philip Morris International from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $107.00 target price on shares of Philip Morris International in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $107.78.

About Philip Morris International

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products that are sold in markets outside the United States.

Featured Stories

