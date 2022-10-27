Assetmark Inc. Buys 3,658 Shares of Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI)

Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 99,170 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,658 shares during the quarter. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in Logitech International were worth $5,163,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Logitech International by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,144,717 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $379,577,000 after buying an additional 18,983 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Logitech International by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 4,740,862 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $365,211,000 after acquiring an additional 372,459 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of Logitech International by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,403,926 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $255,964,000 after acquiring an additional 345,043 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Logitech International by 24.0% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,409,946 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $177,807,000 after acquiring an additional 466,632 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its holdings in shares of Logitech International by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,155,056 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $86,858,000 after acquiring an additional 71,997 shares during the last quarter.

Logitech International Price Performance

LOGI opened at $50.84 on Thursday. Logitech International S.A. has a 12-month low of $41.81 and a 12-month high of $87.57. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $48.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $54.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.32 billion, a PE ratio of 17.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.98.

Logitech International Increases Dividend

Logitech International ( NASDAQ:LOGI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The technology company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. Logitech International had a return on equity of 26.06% and a net margin of 10.48%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Logitech International S.A. will post 3.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 27th were issued a $1.0023 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.07%. This is an increase from Logitech International’s previous dividend of $0.65. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 26th.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently commented on LOGI. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Logitech International in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Logitech International from CHF 84 to CHF 68 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on shares of Logitech International from $85.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Wednesday. BNP Paribas cut shares of Logitech International to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $65.00 target price on shares of Logitech International in a research note on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.33.

Logitech International Company Profile

Logitech International SA, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets products that connect people to digital and cloud experiences worldwide. The company offers pointing devices, such as wireless mouse; corded and cordless keyboards, living room keyboards, and keyboard-and-mouse combinations; PC webcams; and keyboards for tablets and smartphones, as well as other accessories for mobile devices.

Featured Articles

