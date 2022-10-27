Assetmark Inc. Buys 5,596 Shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) by 97.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,330 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,596 shares during the quarter. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and were worth $2,793,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Disciplined Investments LLC bought a new position in Becton, Dickinson and in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Core Alternative Capital grew its stake in Becton, Dickinson and by 688.2% in the 1st quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 134 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC boosted its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and by 44.9% in the 1st quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 142 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. Elequin Capital LP bought a new position in Becton, Dickinson and in the 1st quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new position in Becton, Dickinson and in the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. Institutional investors own 86.74% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on BDX shares. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $290.00 to $280.00 in a report on Monday, July 18th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $272.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. StockNews.com raised shares of Becton, Dickinson and from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $278.00 to $319.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $235.00 to $227.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $277.00.

In other Becton, Dickinson and news, EVP David Hickey sold 475 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.00, for a total value of $125,875.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 3,331 shares in the company, valued at $882,715. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, EVP Samrat S. Khichi sold 9,185 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.44, for a total value of $2,392,141.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,928 shares in the company, valued at $1,543,888.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, EVP David Hickey sold 475 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.00, for a total transaction of $125,875.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 3,331 shares in the company, valued at approximately $882,715. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 19,160 shares of company stock worth $5,036,751. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE BDX opened at $232.88 on Thursday. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 1 year low of $215.90 and a 1 year high of $280.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The company’s 50-day moving average is $241.88 and its 200 day moving average is $247.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.63.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.49 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $4.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.47 billion. Becton, Dickinson and had a net margin of 8.88% and a return on equity of 14.55%. The business’s revenue was down 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.74 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 11.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products for healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical industry, and the general public worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral intravenous (IV) and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detections, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, and sharps disposal systems; IV medication and infusion therapy delivery systems, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing and supply management systems, and medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

