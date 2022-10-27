Assetmark Inc. Grows Stake in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN)

Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Get Rating) by 67.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 73,990 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 29,736 shares during the quarter. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $4,889,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of AZN. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in AstraZeneca by 407.1% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 4,093,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,553,000 after buying an additional 3,286,137 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in shares of AstraZeneca by 239.6% in the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,033,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,533,000 after acquiring an additional 2,140,670 shares in the last quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC increased its position in AstraZeneca by 87.6% during the 1st quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 3,576,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,244,000 after buying an additional 1,670,029 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its position in AstraZeneca by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 36,993,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,458,428,000 after buying an additional 1,604,875 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its position in AstraZeneca by 179.9% during the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 2,398,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,106,000 after buying an additional 1,541,513 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.55% of the company’s stock.

Get AstraZeneca alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Berenberg Bank reduced their price objective on AstraZeneca from GBX 120 ($1.45) to GBX 118 ($1.43) in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. TheStreet lowered AstraZeneca from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 30th. Guggenheim reduced their target price on AstraZeneca from £120 ($145.00) to £118 ($142.58) in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. AlphaValue raised AstraZeneca to a “reduce” rating in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered AstraZeneca from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8,264.20.

AstraZeneca Stock Performance

AZN stock opened at $57.96 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $179.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -141.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.49. AstraZeneca PLC has a 1 year low of $52.65 and a 1 year high of $71.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $58.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $63.00.

AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $10.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.44 billion. AstraZeneca had a positive return on equity of 25.88% and a negative net margin of 2.84%. On average, equities analysts forecast that AstraZeneca PLC will post 3.32 earnings per share for the current year.

AstraZeneca Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 12th. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th were given a dividend of $0.465 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 11th. This represents a yield of 2.2%. AstraZeneca’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -221.95%.

AstraZeneca Company Profile

(Get Rating)

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacturing, and commercialization of prescription medicines. Its marketed products include Calquence, Enhertu, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Koselugo, Lumoxiti, Lynparza, Orpathys, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology; Brilinta/Brilique, Bydureon/Byetta, BCise, Byetta, Crestor, Evrenzo, Farxiga/Forxiga, Komboglyze/Kombiglyze XR, Lokelma, Onglyza, Qtern, and Xigduo/Xigduo XR for cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism diseases; Bevespi Aerosphere, Breztri Aerosphere, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir Genuair, Fasenra, Pulmicort, Saphnelo, Symbicort, and Tudorza/Eklira/Bretaris for respiratory and immunology; and Andexxa/Ondexxya, Kanuma, Soliris, Strensiq, and Ultomiris for rare diseases.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for AstraZeneca Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AstraZeneca and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.