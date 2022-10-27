Assetmark Inc. Grows Stake in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) by 95.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 39,480 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,271 shares during the quarter. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $3,794,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Empire Life Investments Inc. grew its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Empire Life Investments Inc. now owns 474,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,623,000 after buying an additional 8,510 shares during the last quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 33.1% during the 2nd quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 7,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $747,000 after buying an additional 1,933 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama purchased a new position in Raytheon Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $106,553,000. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE grew its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE now owns 70,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,741,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CHICAGO TRUST Co NA grew its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 19,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,856,000 after buying an additional 1,145 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.89% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on RTX shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Raytheon Technologies from $124.00 to $119.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Wolfe Research started coverage on Raytheon Technologies in a research note on Monday, October 10th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Vertical Research lowered their target price on Raytheon Technologies to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Raytheon Technologies from $98.00 to $96.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Raytheon Technologies from $107.00 to $102.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $108.73.

Raytheon Technologies Stock Up 2.4 %

RTX opened at $90.52 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $86.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $92.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $133.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.03. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 12 month low of $79.00 and a 12 month high of $106.02.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $16.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.25 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a return on equity of 9.48% and a net margin of 6.84%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.26 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 4.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Raytheon Technologies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 18th will be issued a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.43%. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 73.33%.

Raytheon Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.



