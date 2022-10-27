Assetmark Inc. Has $2.95 Million Position in IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA)

Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA – Get Rating) by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 27,874 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,267 shares during the quarter. Assetmark Inc. owned about 0.06% of IDACORP worth $2,952,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its position in IDACORP by 0.3% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 36,512 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $3,866,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. grew its position in IDACORP by 33.8% during the first quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 400 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its position in IDACORP by 3.6% during the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 3,248 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $375,000 after buying an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in IDACORP by 2.3% during the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 5,608 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $594,000 after buying an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC grew its position in IDACORP by 3.3% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 4,079 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $471,000 after buying an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. 80.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of IDA opened at $100.80 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $5.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.18, a P/E/G ratio of 7.33 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. IDACORP, Inc. has a 12 month low of $93.53 and a 12 month high of $118.92. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $105.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $106.90.

IDACORP ( NYSE:IDA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The energy company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by ($0.14). IDACORP had a net margin of 16.25% and a return on equity of 8.98%. The firm had revenue of $358.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $344.19 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.38 EPS. Equities analysts predict that IDACORP, Inc. will post 5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 2nd will be paid a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 1st. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.13%. This is a boost from IDACORP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. IDACORP’s payout ratio is 63.03%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on IDA shares. StockNews.com started coverage on IDACORP in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of IDACORP from $113.00 to $99.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th.

IDACORP, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, sale, and purchase of electric energy. The firm owns and operates hydroelectric plants on the Snake River and its tributaries. It operates through the following segments: Utilities Operations and Other. The Utilities Operations segment focuses on the production of electricity.

