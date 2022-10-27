Assetmark Inc. Has $3.33 Million Stock Holdings in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) by 70.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,116 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 4,594 shares during the quarter. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $3,329,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of DE. RB Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 1,637 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $680,000 after buying an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Cooper Financial Group bought a new stake in Deere & Company during the 1st quarter worth about $229,000. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. grew its holdings in Deere & Company by 107.1% during the 1st quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. now owns 1,547 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $643,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its holdings in Deere & Company by 16.5% during the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 46,326 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $19,247,000 after acquiring an additional 6,557 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Highland Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Deere & Company by 478.8% during the 1st quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 7,710 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,203,000 after acquiring an additional 6,378 shares during the last quarter. 75.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE DE opened at $391.18 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. Deere & Company has a 12-month low of $283.81 and a 12-month high of $446.76. The company has a market capitalization of $118.07 billion, a PE ratio of 19.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.06. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $363.06 and its 200-day moving average is $354.19.

Deere & Company ( NYSE:DE Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 19th. The industrial products company reported $6.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.64 by ($0.48). The firm had revenue of $13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.84 billion. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 33.26% and a net margin of 12.75%. Deere & Company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $5.32 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Deere & Company will post 22.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 8th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $1.13 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.16%. Deere & Company’s payout ratio is 22.59%.

In related news, CAO Marc A. Howze sold 4,019 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $373.22, for a total transaction of $1,499,971.18. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 17,321 shares in the company, valued at $6,464,543.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on DE shares. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $340.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $416.00 to $424.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Sunday, August 21st. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $335.00 to $381.00 in a research note on Sunday, August 21st. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $365.00 to $415.00 in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $389.00 to $365.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Deere & Company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $406.58.

Deere & Company Profile

Deere & Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacture of a full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

