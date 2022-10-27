Assetmark Inc. Has $3.37 Million Stock Position in American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG)

Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG – Get Rating) by 6.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,278 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,415 shares during the quarter. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in American Financial Group were worth $3,370,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AFG. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in shares of American Financial Group by 2.9% in the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,697 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $550,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its position in American Financial Group by 26.9% during the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 13,046 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,900,000 after acquiring an additional 2,767 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management increased its position in American Financial Group by 116.9% during the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 180 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its position in American Financial Group by 3.9% during the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,271 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $913,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp increased its position in American Financial Group by 15.4% during the first quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 230,382 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $33,548,000 after acquiring an additional 30,827 shares during the period. 69.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

American Financial Group Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of American Financial Group stock opened at $135.17 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.51 billion, a PE ratio of 11.17 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.44 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $129.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $134.69. American Financial Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $119.01 and a 52-week high of $152.29.

American Financial Group Cuts Dividend

American Financial Group ( NYSE:AFG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The insurance provider reported $2.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.24 by $0.61. The firm had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.66 billion. American Financial Group had a net margin of 15.53% and a return on equity of 23.56%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.39 EPS. On average, analysts expect that American Financial Group, Inc. will post 11.59 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 14th were issued a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 13th. American Financial Group’s payout ratio is 20.83%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on AFG shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of American Financial Group from $147.00 to $146.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 19th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of American Financial Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

American Financial Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

American Financial Group, Inc, an insurance holding company, provides specialty property and casualty insurance products in the United States. It offers property and transportation insurance products, such as physical damage and liability coverage for buses and trucks, inland and ocean marine, agricultural-related products, and other commercial property and specialty transportation coverages; specialty casualty insurance, including primarily excess and surplus, executive and professional liability, general liability, umbrella and excess liability, and specialty coverage in targeted markets, as well as customized programs for small to mid-sized businesses and workers' compensation insurance; and specialty financial insurance products comprising risk management insurance programs for lending and leasing institutions, fidelity and surety products, and trade credit insurance.

