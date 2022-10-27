Assetmark Inc. Has $5.98 Million Stock Holdings in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) by 49.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 54,173 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after buying an additional 17,966 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $5,983,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Empire Life Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Empire Life Investments Inc. now owns 303,126 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $33,477,000 after buying an additional 6,441 shares during the last quarter. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of EOG Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at about $970,000. Estate Counselors LLC bought a new stake in shares of EOG Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,225,000. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. bought a new stake in shares of EOG Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at about $15,594,000. Finally, Hills Bank & Trust Co raised its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co now owns 14,733 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $1,627,000 after purchasing an additional 466 shares during the period. 88.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EOG Resources Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of EOG opened at $134.30 on Thursday. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 12 month low of $80.67 and a 12 month high of $147.99. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $122.04 and its 200-day moving average is $119.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $78.71 billion, a PE ratio of 13.77, a P/E/G ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

EOG Resources Dividend Announcement

EOG Resources ( NYSE:EOG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The energy exploration company reported $2.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.99 by ($0.25). The firm had revenue of $7.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.58 billion. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 32.03% and a net margin of 25.71%. The business’s revenue was up 79.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.73 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 14.61 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Investors of record on Monday, October 17th will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 14th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.23%. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio is 30.77%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on EOG shares. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of EOG Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $150.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of EOG Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $125.00 to $143.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $164.00 to $163.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $158.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of EOG Resources from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $152.00 to $156.00 in a report on Thursday, September 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $146.74.

About EOG Resources

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. As of December 31, 2021, it had total estimated net proved reserves of 3,747 million barrels of oil equivalent, including 1,548 million barrels (MMBbl) of crude oil and condensate reserves; 829 MMBbl of natural gas liquid reserves; and 8,222 billion cubic feet of natural gas reserves.

Further Reading

