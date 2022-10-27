Assetmark Inc. Has $6.78 Million Holdings in SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF (NYSEARCA:TOTL)

Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF (NYSEARCA:TOTL – Get Rating) by 34.6% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 160,799 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 41,364 shares during the quarter. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF were worth $6,783,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $61,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF by 17.3% during the 1st quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC now owns 3,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after buying an additional 447 shares during the last quarter. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $140,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $210,000. Finally, Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $328,000.

SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of TOTL stock opened at $39.50 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $40.90 and its 200-day moving average is $42.13. SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF has a 52-week low of $39.03 and a 52-week high of $48.05.

