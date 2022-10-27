Assetmark Inc. Increases Holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) by 119.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 61,519 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,541 shares during the quarter. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $5,609,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MRK. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Landmark Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. during the first quarter valued at $25,000. TFO TDC LLC bought a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. during the second quarter valued at $31,000. Goodwin Daniel L bought a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. during the first quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC boosted its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 69.9% during the second quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the period. 73.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $76.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Atlantic Securities lifted their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $110.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $101.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $95.00 to $103.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets raised Merck & Co., Inc. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $89.00 to $102.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $99.83.

MRK opened at $98.41 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $249.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.30. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $89.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $89.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 12 month low of $71.50 and a 12 month high of $99.28.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $14.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.85 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 48.45% and a net margin of 29.00%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 28.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.31 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 7.3 EPS for the current year.

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

