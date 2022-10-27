Assetmark Inc. Increases Position in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) by 37.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 27,404 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after buying an additional 7,403 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $4,523,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CRM. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Salesforce by 76,897.5% during the first quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,727,250 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $12,845,000 after buying an additional 2,723,708 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Salesforce by 1.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 77,620,937 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $16,480,478,000 after purchasing an additional 1,458,042 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in Salesforce by 105.0% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 56,467 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $9,319,000 after purchasing an additional 1,193,493 shares during the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. acquired a new position in Salesforce during the first quarter worth approximately $184,619,000. Finally, Capital World Investors acquired a new position in Salesforce during the first quarter worth approximately $157,485,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.02% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CRM opened at $159.91 on Thursday. Salesforce, Inc. has a 12 month low of $137.59 and a 12 month high of $311.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The company has a market capitalization of $159.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 296.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $156.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $168.87.

Salesforce ( NYSE:CRM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 24th. The CRM provider reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.15. Salesforce had a net margin of 1.83% and a return on equity of 3.32%. The firm had revenue of $7.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.70 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.87 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Salesforce, Inc. will post 2.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Salesforce announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Wednesday, August 24th that permits the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the CRM provider to buy up to 6.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 510 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.25, for a total value of $81,727.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 31,893 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,110,853.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 653 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.25, for a total value of $104,643.25. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,037 shares in the company, valued at approximately $166,179.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 510 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.25, for a total transaction of $81,727.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 31,893 shares in the company, valued at $5,110,853.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 74,576 shares of company stock worth $12,111,557. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Salesforce to $200.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Salesforce from $291.00 to $273.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $260.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Northland Securities began coverage on shares of Salesforce in a research report on Monday, October 17th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $150.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $225.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $233.45.

Salesforce, Inc provides customer relationship management technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. Its Customer 360 platform empowers its customers to work together to deliver connected experiences for their customers. The company's service offerings include Sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and Service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

