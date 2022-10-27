Assetmark Inc. Increases Position in TD SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX)

Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in TD SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX – Get Rating) by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,978 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,428 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in TD SYNNEX were worth $2,640,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. River Road Asset Management LLC boosted its position in TD SYNNEX by 8,059.6% during the second quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 1,379,617 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $125,683,000 after buying an additional 1,362,709 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management increased its stake in shares of TD SYNNEX by 34.8% during the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 836,557 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $86,341,000 after purchasing an additional 216,131 shares in the last quarter. Greenlight Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of TD SYNNEX during the first quarter valued at approximately $17,308,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in TD SYNNEX by 38.1% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 483,464 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $49,899,000 after purchasing an additional 133,469 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in TD SYNNEX by 255.0% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 179,489 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $16,350,000 after purchasing an additional 128,924 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.01% of the company’s stock.

Get TD SYNNEX alerts:

TD SYNNEX Stock Performance

Shares of TD SYNNEX stock opened at $89.96 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $91.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $95.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.75, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.58. TD SYNNEX Co. has a 12 month low of $78.86 and a 12 month high of $119.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.64.

TD SYNNEX Announces Dividend

TD SYNNEX ( NYSE:SNX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, September 27th. The business services provider reported $2.74 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.73 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $15.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.04 billion. TD SYNNEX had a net margin of 0.89% and a return on equity of 13.47%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 194.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.05 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that TD SYNNEX Co. will post 11.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 14th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 13th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.33%. TD SYNNEX’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.02%.

Insider Buying and Selling at TD SYNNEX

In other news, CEO Richard T. Hume sold 2,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.08, for a total transaction of $220,668.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 135,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,253,786.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other TD SYNNEX news, insider Dennis Polk sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.09, for a total value of $800,720.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 151,153 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,128,903.77. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Richard T. Hume sold 2,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.08, for a total transaction of $220,668.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 135,647 shares in the company, valued at $14,253,786.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 30,431 shares of company stock valued at $3,152,713. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on SNX shares. TheStreet cut shares of TD SYNNEX from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. Barrington Research reduced their target price on shares of TD SYNNEX from $106.00 to $98.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. Cfra cut their price target on shares of TD SYNNEX from $140.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of TD SYNNEX from $125.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of TD SYNNEX from $175.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, TD SYNNEX presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $125.45.

About TD SYNNEX

(Get Rating)

TD SYNNEX Corporation provides business process services in the United States and internationally. The company distributes PC systems, mobile phones and accessories, printers, peripherals, supplies, endpoint technology software, consumer electronics, information technology (IT) systems including data center server and storage solutions, system components, software, networking, communications and security equipment, consumer electronics, and complementary products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TD SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for TD SYNNEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TD SYNNEX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.