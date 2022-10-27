Assetmark Inc. Increases Stake in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM)

Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in shares of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Rating) by 350.1% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 40,766 shares of the medical device company’s stock after acquiring an additional 31,708 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in DexCom were worth $3,038,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DXCM. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC grew its holdings in DexCom by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 800 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $409,000 after buying an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in shares of DexCom by 131.6% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,056 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $540,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its holdings in shares of DexCom by 1.8% in the first quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 3,713 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,900,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. grew its holdings in shares of DexCom by 1.1% in the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 20,215 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $10,342,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of DexCom by 2.8% in the first quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 47,707 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $24,407,000 after purchasing an additional 1,321 shares in the last quarter. 92.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:DXCM opened at $102.61 on Thursday. DexCom, Inc. has a twelve month low of $66.89 and a twelve month high of $164.86. The company has a market cap of $40.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 213.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 1.03. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $89.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $87.24. The company has a current ratio of 4.72, a quick ratio of 4.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

DexCom ( NASDAQ:DXCM Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The medical device company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.17. DexCom had a return on equity of 11.79% and a net margin of 7.47%. The business had revenue of $696.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $709.33 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.19 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that DexCom, Inc. will post 0.79 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of DexCom in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 target price on shares of DexCom in a report on Friday, July 29th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of DexCom from $112.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 7th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of DexCom in a report on Monday, October 17th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $103.00 target price for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of DexCom from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $114.81.

In other news, Director Steven Robert Pacelli sold 1,000 shares of DexCom stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.21, for a total transaction of $84,210.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 137,700 shares in the company, valued at $11,595,717. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company provides its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include DexCom G6, an integrated CGM system for diabetes management; Dexcom Real-Time API, which enables invited third-party developers to integrate real-time CGM data into their digital health applications and devices; Dexcom ONE, that is designed to replace finger stick blood glucose testing for diabetes treatment decisions; and Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system.

