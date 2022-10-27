Assetmark Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) by 49.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 59,959 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,711 shares during the quarter. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in NIKE were worth $6,128,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of NKE. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of NIKE in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA boosted its stake in shares of NIKE by 63.3% in the 2nd quarter. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA now owns 258 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Antonetti Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of NIKE by 900.0% in the 1st quarter. Antonetti Capital Management LLC now owns 200 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the period. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of NIKE in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Heritage Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of NIKE in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. 64.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NKE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wedbush cut their target price on NIKE from $121.00 to $101.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Exane BNP Paribas lowered NIKE from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $118.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on NIKE from $127.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on NIKE from $130.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $115.00 price target on NIKE in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $114.96.

Insider Activity

NIKE Stock Up 0.7 %

In other news, CFO Matthew Friend sold 4,139 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.42, for a total value of $469,445.38. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 56,539 shares in the company, valued at $6,412,653.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In related news, COO Andrew Campion sold 5,922 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.42, for a total value of $671,673.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 75,295 shares in the company, valued at $8,539,958.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CFO Matthew Friend sold 4,139 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.42, for a total value of $469,445.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 56,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,412,653.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

NKE opened at $92.39 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $99.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $109.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 2.64. The company has a market cap of $144.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.17, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.11. NIKE, Inc. has a one year low of $82.22 and a one year high of $179.10.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, September 29th. The footwear maker reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $12.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.28 billion. NIKE had a return on equity of 37.08% and a net margin of 11.96%. NIKE’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.16 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that NIKE, Inc. will post 2.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NIKE Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 6th were given a $0.305 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 2nd. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.32%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.56%.

NIKE Profile

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells men's, women's, and kids athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

