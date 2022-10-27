Assetmark Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYG)

Assetmark Inc. reduced its stake in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYG – Get Rating) by 94.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 43,902 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 732,338 shares during the quarter. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF were worth $3,232,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bartlett & Co. LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 33.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 1,208 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 15.7% in the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 79,579 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,030,000 after buying an additional 10,823 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 73.0% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 6,761 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $496,000 after buying an additional 2,852 shares during the period. J.Safra Asset Management Corp lifted its holdings in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 685.0% in the 2nd quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 17,230 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $240,000 after buying an additional 15,035 shares during the period. Finally, Graypoint LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 51.5% in the 2nd quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 48,858 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,596,000 after buying an additional 16,600 shares during the period.

Get iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

HYG opened at $73.44 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $73.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $75.91. iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $70.40 and a 12 month high of $87.61.

iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Profile

iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Markit iBoxx USD Liquid High Yield Index (the Index), which is a rules-based index consisting of liquid the United States dollar-denominated, high yield corporate bonds for sale in the United States, as determined by the index provider.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HYG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.