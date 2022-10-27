Assetmark Inc. Purchases 4,617 Shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) by 60.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,199 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,617 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $5,847,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in COST. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 38,028,886 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $21,898,934,000 after acquiring an additional 467,631 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,340,294 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $18,047,310,000 after acquiring an additional 261,972 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 19,039,672 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $10,963,995,000 after acquiring an additional 738,447 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,221,255 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,430,810,000 after acquiring an additional 150,655 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,271,513 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,883,901,000 after buying an additional 151,287 shares in the last quarter. 66.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of COST opened at $499.45 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $501.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $505.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $221.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.01, a PEG ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 1-year low of $406.51 and a 1-year high of $612.27.

Costco Wholesale ( NASDAQ:COST Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, September 22nd. The retailer reported $4.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.17 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $72.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72 billion. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.58% and a return on equity of 29.44%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.90 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 14.49 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 27th. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is 27.40%.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $560.00 to $525.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $580.00 price target on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $600.00 to $550.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $516.00 to $573.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Costco Wholesale has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $570.32.

In related news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 2,000 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $471.12, for a total transaction of $942,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 29,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,812,296.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Costco Wholesale news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 1,500 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $477.65, for a total value of $716,475.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,287,267.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 2,000 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $471.12, for a total transaction of $942,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 29,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,812,296.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses through wholly owned subsidiaries. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Canada, and Other International Operations. The company was founded by James D. Sinegal and Jeffrey H. Brotman in 1983 and is headquartered in Issaquah, WA.

