Assetmark Inc. Raises Holdings in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Rating) by 77.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,367 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,462 shares during the quarter. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $2,634,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new position in Marriott International in the first quarter worth $25,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in Marriott International in the first quarter worth $26,000. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Marriott International during the second quarter valued at $27,000. American National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Marriott International during the second quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new stake in shares of Marriott International during the first quarter valued at $29,000. 70.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Marriott International alerts:

Insider Transactions at Marriott International

In other news, Director Eric Hippeau sold 13,987 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.77, for a total transaction of $2,220,715.99. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 14,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,295,972.97. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 12.21% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Marriott International Trading Down 0.3 %

MAR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Marriott International to $175.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $150.00 to $161.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Marriott International to $183.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Marriott International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $165.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Marriott International from $164.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $177.71.

Shares of Marriott International stock opened at $155.04 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $151.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $156.91. The company has a market cap of $50.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.57. Marriott International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $131.01 and a fifty-two week high of $195.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.64, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.45.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $5.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.96 billion. Marriott International had a net margin of 9.72% and a return on equity of 120.01%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 69.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.79 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Marriott International, Inc. will post 6.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Marriott International Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 18th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 17th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.77%. Marriott International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.68%.

Marriott International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, and timeshare properties worldwide. The company operates through U.S. and Canada, and International segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Marriott International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marriott International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.