Assetmark Inc. Raises Holdings in SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:RWX)

Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:RWX – Get Rating) by 783.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 197,209 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 174,886 shares during the quarter. Assetmark Inc. owned approximately 1.00% of SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF worth $5,565,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of RWX. Cowa LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF by 9,905.9% in the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 1,125,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $384,000 after purchasing an additional 1,114,612 shares during the last quarter. HAP Trading LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF by 534.4% during the first quarter. HAP Trading LLC now owns 139,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,760,000 after buying an additional 117,562 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF during the second quarter worth $2,586,000. Alhambra Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF by 129.4% during the second quarter. Alhambra Investment Partners LLC now owns 74,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,089,000 after buying an additional 41,755 shares during the period. Finally, ING Groep NV lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF by 10.8% during the first quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 410,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,985,000 after buying an additional 40,000 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:RWX opened at $24.52 on Thursday. SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF has a 12 month low of $22.90 and a 12 month high of $37.37. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.66.

SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR DJ Wilshire International Real Estate ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the total return performance of the Dow Jones Global ex-U.S. Select Real Estate Securities Index (the Index), an equity index based upon the global (ex-US) real estate market.

