Assetmark Inc. Raises Stake in iShares International Dividend Growth ETF (BATS:IGRO)

Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares International Dividend Growth ETF (BATS:IGRO – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 65,430 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 778 shares during the quarter. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in iShares International Dividend Growth ETF were worth $3,751,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IGRO. Fifth Third Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares International Dividend Growth ETF in the second quarter worth about $3,834,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in iShares International Dividend Growth ETF in the first quarter worth about $4,111,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in iShares International Dividend Growth ETF by 79.7% in the second quarter. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC now owns 28,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,610,000 after acquiring an additional 12,455 shares during the period. Principle Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in iShares International Dividend Growth ETF in the first quarter worth about $534,000. Finally, Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in iShares International Dividend Growth ETF by 14.1% in the first quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 42,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,784,000 after acquiring an additional 5,263 shares during the period.

iShares International Dividend Growth ETF Stock Up 1.1 %

BATS:IGRO opened at $52.44 on Thursday. iShares International Dividend Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $51.17 and a 1-year high of $62.69. The company has a 50-day moving average of $53.44 and a 200 day moving average of $57.37.

