Assetmark Inc. Raises Stock Position in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) by 22.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 54,438 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 9,938 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $5,177,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Core Alternative Capital grew its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 513.2% during the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 233 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the second quarter valued at about $28,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 79.1% during the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 283 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 847.1% during the first quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 322 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on EW shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $119.00 to $108.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $118.00 to $107.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $128.00 to $115.00 in a report on Monday, July 18th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $117.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. Finally, Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $140.00 to $125.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Edwards Lifesciences has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $120.17.

Shares of NYSE:EW opened at $86.76 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $53.79 billion, a PE ratio of 37.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.13. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $88.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $96.98. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a one year low of $80.69 and a one year high of $131.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a current ratio of 3.37.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The medical research company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63. The business had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.40 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 27.18% and a return on equity of 24.77%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.64 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.52 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 19,875 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.84, for a total transaction of $1,646,445.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 157,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,035,122.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 19,875 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.84, for a total transaction of $1,646,445.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 157,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,035,122.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Daveen Chopra sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.77, for a total transaction of $339,080.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 18,911 shares in the company, valued at $1,603,085.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 89,611 shares of company stock valued at $8,096,131. 1.29% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

