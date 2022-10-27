Assetmark Inc. Reduces Holdings in Global X MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:MLPA)

Assetmark Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Global X MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:MLPA – Get Rating) by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 189,259 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,714 shares during the quarter. Assetmark Inc. owned 0.62% of Global X MLP ETF worth $6,978,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MLPA. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Global X MLP ETF by 80.1% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 819,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,043,000 after purchasing an additional 364,594 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Global X MLP ETF by 7,135.3% during the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 236,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,731,000 after purchasing an additional 233,539 shares during the period. Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Global X MLP ETF during the first quarter valued at $9,152,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Global X MLP ETF by 1,842.5% in the first quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 155,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,264,000 after acquiring an additional 147,435 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR raised its holdings in Global X MLP ETF by 393.5% in the first quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 162,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,549,000 after purchasing an additional 129,569 shares in the last quarter.

Global X MLP ETF Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of Global X MLP ETF stock opened at $42.73 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.58. Global X MLP ETF has a one year low of $32.29 and a one year high of $43.90.

