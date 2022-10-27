Assetmark Inc. Sells 286 Shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

Assetmark Inc. trimmed its position in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 57,573 shares of the game software company’s stock after selling 286 shares during the quarter. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $7,004,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Electronic Arts by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,802,596 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $2,758,246,000 after acquiring an additional 149,746 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in Electronic Arts by 18.7% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 11,792,775 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $1,491,902,000 after acquiring an additional 1,859,869 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in Electronic Arts by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 11,078,541 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $1,401,546,000 after acquiring an additional 409,382 shares during the period. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in Electronic Arts by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,335,855 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $675,103,000 after acquiring an additional 122,171 shares during the period. Finally, Ninety One UK Ltd raised its holdings in Electronic Arts by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 4,313,726 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $545,729,000 after acquiring an additional 107,266 shares during the period. 90.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Chris Bruzzo sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.69, for a total transaction of $237,380.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 17,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,079,923.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Chris Bruzzo sold 2,000 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.69, for a total transaction of $237,380.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 17,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,079,923.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 10,000 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.50, for a total transaction of $1,315,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 31,742 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,174,073. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 82,619 shares of company stock valued at $10,724,656. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Electronic Arts Stock Performance

Shares of Electronic Arts stock opened at $127.25 on Thursday. Electronic Arts Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $109.24 and a fifty-two week high of $146.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.84. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $123.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $126.55.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The game software company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.02. Electronic Arts had a net margin of 12.43% and a return on equity of 17.86%. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 5.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Electronic Arts Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st were paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 30th. Electronic Arts’s payout ratio is currently 24.05%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have weighed in on EA. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $153.00 to $144.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $154.00 to $144.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Electronic Arts in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “maintains” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $165.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $149.77.

About Electronic Arts

(Get Rating)

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and license games from others, including FIFA, Madden NFL, UFC, and Star Wars brands.

See Also

